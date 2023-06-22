HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Fire Department offered firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July celebrations.

The Hobbs Fire Department offered these safety tips to firework users this year:

  • Be aware that dry weather conditions have made grasses and weeds susceptible to fire.
  • Keep a water supply – a garden hose and a bucket – handy in case of fire.
  • Children should never use fireworks without adult supervision.
  • Never let children light fireworks.
  • Light only one item at a time and move away from it.
  • Use fireworks outdoors only and keep them away from combustibles and busy areas
  • Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor.
  • Follow all label directions carefully.
  • When you are finished celebrating, clean up debris from fireworks and help keep Hobbs beautiful.

The City of Hobbs is hosting a “Safe Zone” from July 2 to July 4 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Boulevard.

The Hobbs Fire Department encouraged citizens to use this location to safely light fireworks of any and all kinds.