HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Fire Department offered firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July celebrations.

The Hobbs Fire Department offered these safety tips to firework users this year:

Be aware that dry weather conditions have made grasses and weeds susceptible to fire.

Keep a water supply – a garden hose and a bucket – handy in case of fire.

Children should never use fireworks without adult supervision.

Never let children light fireworks.

Light only one item at a time and move away from it.

Use fireworks outdoors only and keep them away from combustibles and busy areas

Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor.

Follow all label directions carefully.

When you are finished celebrating, clean up debris from fireworks and help keep Hobbs beautiful.

The City of Hobbs is hosting a “Safe Zone” from July 2 to July 4 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Boulevard.

The Hobbs Fire Department encouraged citizens to use this location to safely light fireworks of any and all kinds.