HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Fire Department offered firework safety tips ahead of 4th of July celebrations.
The Hobbs Fire Department offered these safety tips to firework users this year:
- Be aware that dry weather conditions have made grasses and weeds susceptible to fire.
- Keep a water supply – a garden hose and a bucket – handy in case of fire.
- Children should never use fireworks without adult supervision.
- Never let children light fireworks.
- Light only one item at a time and move away from it.
- Use fireworks outdoors only and keep them away from combustibles and busy areas
- Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor.
- Follow all label directions carefully.
- When you are finished celebrating, clean up debris from fireworks and help keep Hobbs beautiful.
The City of Hobbs is hosting a “Safe Zone” from July 2 to July 4 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Boulevard.
The Hobbs Fire Department encouraged citizens to use this location to safely light fireworks of any and all kinds.