HOBBS, N.M. — Firehouse Subs in Hobbs is raising money to support the family of two Lovington Fire Department firefighters who were in a crash in Lubbock on Sunday, according to a press release.

Michael Crank died from injuries sustained in the crash and Zachary Crank was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The business said it will donate 100% of all sales on Friday from open (10:00 a.m.) to close (10:00 p.m.).

Jack Kassis, owner and operator of Firehouse Subs at Hobbs Kass Plaza since August 2018, “is dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to supporting local first responders through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation,” the press release said.

“When I learned about what happened to two of our local firefighting heroes, I wanted to do what I could to help their families during this difficult time,” said Kassis. “It’s important to everyone at Firehouse Subs to support our local first responders who do so much to keep our community safe.”

Firehouse Subs Hobbs Kass Plaza is located at 3734 North Grimes Street, Suite A.