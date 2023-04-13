LOVINGTON, New Mexico – Several doctors, officers and expert witnesses took the stand in the trial against Alexis Avila, the Hobbs teen accused of throwing her baby in the dumpster.

Jurors were able to witness images taken of the infant when he arrived at the hospital, covered in dried blood. They saw images of the black plastic bag the child was put in along with plastic water bottles, empty soda cans, wrappers and receipts.

Many of the testimonies said the baby was unresponsive when he was found nearly six hours later, jurors would later learn he was suffering from hypothermia.

Dr. Susan Heineck, An Emergency Medical Physician who initially assessed the infant says the infant’s temperature was so low the thermometer would not get a read. “That means that the temperature was below 80.”

Dr. Heineck said the baby would not react when being prodded with needles for an IV. “There’s a whole lot of things that are happening that if you don’t do something they’re gonna get worse. This patient is going to deteriorate.”

Previous court testimony said the temperature was twenty to thirty degrees outside during those six hours before the newborn was found.

Later jurors would learn that the baby suffered kidney damage, had a blood transfusion and would have passed if his initial vitals were not stabilized.