LUBBOCK, Texas — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday around 10:00 p.m., near the intersection of West County and Mahan, the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) said in a press release.

According to the press release, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver stayed until police and emergency crews arrived.

When officers arrived, the man was unresponsive so they “initiated life-saving measures” until Hobbs Fire Department EMS arrived and transported him to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital.

The press release said the man was then pronounced dead. His identity was unknown at the time and police were still investigating.

HPD reminded citizens of pedestrian laws that are in place for their safety and said police will provide free traffic vests to any person who wishes to take one to wear while walking.