Hobbs man killed in Andrews County 2-vehicle crash early Tuesday

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash in Andrews County that killed a Hobbs, New Mexico man.

The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at Farm-to-Market Road 1967 and County Road 4401 about 11 miles northwest of Andrews.

DPS said a Honda passenger car was traveling eastbound on FM 1967 and a Dodge pickup truck, pulling a trailer, was westbound.

The pickup failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn south onto CR 4401 and struck the car.

DPS said the driver of the car, identified as William K. Wood, 42, of Hobbs, was pronounced deceased at Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

The crash report said Wood was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as an Odessa man, was not injured.