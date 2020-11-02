Hobbs man killed in crash west of Odessa

WARD COUNTY, Texas — A Hobbs, New Mexico, man was killed Sunday in a crash on State Highway 115, west of Odessa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Sunday, seven miles north of Pyote, in Ward County. According to DPS, Andres Garcia, 76, of Hobbs, was driving southbound on SH 117 when he crossed the center stripe and began driving on the wrong side of the road.

He then struck a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Dominique D. Jackson, according to a release.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said Jackson had non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Ward Memorial Hospital in Monahans.