Hobbs man prompts SWAT incident after shooting at 2 officers

HOBBS, N.M.– A New Mexico man was taken into custody after a news release said he had a gun and shot at two officers.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., October 1, A SWAT callout was prompted to the 600 block of North Marland in Hobbs in reference to the man with a gun. That man was later identified as Jose Angel Baeza, 37 of Lovington, New Mexico, according to a news release from the Hobbs Police Department.

Baeza refused to exit the a room in the home, so “less lethal chemical agents” were used inside the room to get him to exit.

On October 1, 2020 at approximately 9:17 pm, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of North Marland in reference to a subject with a gun. As officers were talking to two individuals, a male, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Angel Baeza, of Lovington, began to shoot at officers. Officers obtained cover and notified SWAT.

SWAT officers arrived and attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Baeza. Baeza refused to exit the room and continued to shoot at SWAT officers. Less lethal chemical agents were utilized inside the room which caused Baeza to exit and he was taken into custody. A subsequent search of the room was conducted and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was located.

As a precaution, Baeza was taken to Lea Regional Medical Center and released back to the Hobbs City Jail for booking. He will be held there until his arraignment in Hobbs Magistrate Court.

Baeza is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (3 Counts) (4th Degree Felony); Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon (11 Counts) (3rd Degree Felony); Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4th Degree Felony); Breaking and Entering (4th Degree Felony); and Parole Violation (4th Degree Felony).

There were no officers or civilians injured during this incident.

The investigation is on-going. If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Hobbs Police Department (575-397-9265); Lea County Crime Stoppers (575-393-8005); or send us a direct message on our Facebook Page. You can remain anonymous.