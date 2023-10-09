HOBBS, N.M. — On Monday, the Hobbs Police Department said on social media it arrested a juvenile in a shooting death from October 7.

According to Hobbs PD, 35-year-old Maharshi Bhakta was found with several gunshot wounds near the door of a motel room at Executive Inn, 200 N. Marland Boulevard, around 10 p.m. Hobbs EMS responded and transported Bhakta to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, HPD said.

After a thorough investigation, HPD officers identified the shooter as a Hobbs 17-year-old. An arrest warrant was obtained for the juvenile for first-degree Murder. The juvenile was found at a local residence on October 8 and taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing, HPD said.