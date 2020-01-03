Hobbs PD ask for public’s help identifying robbery suspect

HOBBS, N.M (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department. On 12/31/19, at approximately 7:04 am, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1700 block of East Rose Lane in reference to a robbery. Officers learned that the suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male pulled up in front of the victim’s residence and ordered her to give him her purse. The suspect was armed with a handgun. After the victim gave her purse to the suspect he left the area in a tan colored Chevy Traverse. It was later learned that the vehicle involved was stolen from the Allsups located in the 100 block of E. Main. The vehicle was left running with the keys in the ignition and was stolen while the victim was inside the store.

Shortly thereafter, officers located the vehicle in the 2400 block of N. Jefferson and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. After a patrol unit and a City of Hobbs vehicle were involved in a motor vehicle crash, the pursuit was terminated.

Later in the same afternoon, a citizen located the vehicle involved in the robbery in the area of the 100 block of West Tucker Street, abandoned. Officers and deputies with the Lea County Sheriff’s office responded. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to its owner.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a white or Hispanic male 5’11” to 6 foot tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and colorful tattoo on the top of his right hand.

If you have any information about this incident please call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

You can also private message our Facebook page and remain anonymous.

(This is a press release from HPD)