Hobbs PD asks public for information after 3 people were found with gunshot wounds

HOBBS, New Mexico — The following is a news release from the Hobbs Police Department.

On September 23rd, 2021, at 1535 hours, Hobbs Police Department officers responded to 1200 E. Broadway (Avalon Cove Apartments) in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival officers located an adult female with an apparent gunshot wound, declared deceased upon arrival. Two additional victims, with apparent gunshot wounds were located, and transported by Hobbs EMS for medical treatment.

If you have any information in reference to this incident contact the Hobbs Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (575)397-9265.

You may also contact Crime Stoppers with any information. The phone number is (575)398-8005. You may remain anonymous.