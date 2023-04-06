HOBBS N.M — The Hobbs Police Department responded to a deadly shooting on March 24, according to a social media post from HPD. Anthony Quiroz, 34, of Hobbs was flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died.

Around 10:22 p.m., officers found Quiroz hunched over a fence in the area of the 800 block of South Thorp, said a press release from HPD.

According to the press release, this incident appeared to be a homicide. After further investigation, HPD found the suspect to be Richard “Gramps” Leyva, 42, of Hobbs, said the press release.

The press release said that Quiroz “was still alert and was able to speak with officers and inform them that he had been shot.”

After confirming Quiroz’s injury, the officers called for Hobbs Fire Department EMS and “assessed Mr. Quiroz’s injuries to attempt life-saving measures.”

Quiroz was transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital by Hobbs EMS, according to the press release.

HPD said that Quiroz was stabilized and flown to UMC where he “succumbed to his injuries.”

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Leyva.

Leyva was released from federal prison, is currently on federal parole and has a federal parole violation, according to the press release.

His arrest warrant was issued for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, said HPD.

According to the press release, Leyva had a long list of criminal history.

Hobbs police said the incident was an active investigation. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact HPD at (575)-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005. A cash reward is available.