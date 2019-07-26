Hobbs PD searching for man in connection to murder

HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

On July 25, 2019 at approximately 3:48 A.M. the Hobbs Police Department responded to 1000 block of South Elm Street in reference to a person that had been shot. Officers located a male, identified as 26 year Arnulfo Barrientos-Ibarra, of Hobbs, suffering from a gunshot wound. Ibarra was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators learned that 30 year old Steven Salazar, of Hobbs, allegedly shot Ibarra and left the scene prior to Officers arriving. There is an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Salazar with following charges: Murder (2nd Degree Felony and Felon in Possession of a Firearm (4th Degree Felony). A judge has determined there will be no bond.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Salazar please call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

