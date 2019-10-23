Hobbs PD searching for murder suspect

HOBBS, N.M. (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Hobbs Police Department. On October 4, 2019 at approximately 4:09 A.M. Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to the Motel Six located at 200 N Marland in reference to shots fired and a vehicle striking the building. Upon their arrival they observed a male inside the vehicle, later identified as 26-year-old Eric Carrasco, of Hobbs, suffering from gunshot wounds. Eric was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives learned through multiple interviews, search warrants, and evidence that 35-year-old Edward Soto, of Hobbs, was involved in Carrasco’s death.

On October 23, 2019 Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for an open count of Murder (1st Degree Felony) and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (4th Degree Felony) for Soto. Hobbs Magistrate Judge Lebree approved the warrant and issued a No Bond hold upon Soto’s arrest.

If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of Soto please call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

You can also private message our Facebook page and remain anonymous.

(This is a news release from HPD)