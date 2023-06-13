HOBBS, N.M.– The Hobbs Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 2400 block of North Jefferson Street in reference to a shooting Saturday night. Officers found Jamaal Wingfield, 28, with a gunshot wound and had “no signs of life,” according to the release.

The release stated Joseph Coleman Jr., 33, was believed to be a person of interest in Wingfield death. HPD encouraged anyone with information on Coleman Jr.’s whereabouts at (575) 397-9265.