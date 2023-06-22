HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Evangelina Herrera, 75.

HPD said that Herrera is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with green eyes, and brown hair.

HPD said that she was last seen wearing a white night gown and white slippers. She was last seen on June 12 at 7:00 a.m. on East Gypsy Street in Hobbs.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Herrera is asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575)-397-9265.

