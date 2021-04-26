Hobbs Police investigating weekend shooting as murder

HOBBS, New Mexico– The Hobbs Police Department was investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another arrested over the weekend in Hobbs, New Mexico, according to Hobbs PD.

Police responded at 1:30 a.m. to the Rex Arms Apartment in the 100 block of East Corbett in reference to a shots-fired call. However, police said, they were not able to locate evidence of a shooting.

Later on the same day at 2:00 p.m., police were again called to the same apartment complex in reference to a welfare check.

Police said they found Maurice Benton inside an apartment and was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Adrian McGaha was later identified as the suspect in Benton’s murder, according to police.

McGaha was arrested and taken to the Hobbs City Jail and was booked on a murder charge.

For more information on the incident, read the news release from Hobbs PD below:

The criminal investigations division responded and interviewed witnesses. Adrian McGaha was developed as a suspect. During these interviews, witnesses advised Adrian and Maurice were involved in a verbal altercation. Adrian left for a short time and returned. Gunshots were then fired and McGaha was positively identified as being the shooter. This information was not available during the time of the officer’s initial response.

Hobbs Police Officers located McGaha and he was transported to the Hobbs Police Department. McGaha was subsequently placed under arrest for Murder (1st Degree Felony). Adrian is being detained in the Hobbs City Jail pending his arraignment in Hobbs Magistrate Court on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have information regarding this incident, please contact Hobbs Police Department at 575-937-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You can also send us a direct message on any of our social media platforms.