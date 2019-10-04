Hobbs Police respond to shooting, one man dead

HOBBS, N.M. — On Friday, the Hobbs Police Department responded to the report of shots fired in the 200 block of North Marland Street around 4 p.m.

According to a release, police arrived on the scene to find a car crashed into a building in a Motel 6 parking lot. Inside the car, officers found a man with life threatening injuries.

Police said the man was pronounced dead after life saving measures were unsuccessful. The identity of the man was withheld until his family is notified.

If people have information, police ask them to contact Hobbs PD at 575-397-9265 or call Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.