Hobbs Police respond to shooting, one person killed

State & Regional

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
(Photo provided by the Hobbs Police Department)

HOBBS, N.M. — On Saturday, the Hobbs Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance turned shooting in the 300 block of South Donahue around 4:18 p.m.

According to a statement from HPD, Manuel Salcido-Lopez, 51, and Joel Brito, 24, both sustained gunshot wounds in the incident.

Initially, both were transported to a local hospital, but Salcido-Lopez was later transported to a hospital in Lubbock where he died from his wounds, police said.

Police said investigators learned the two were in a fight and that’s when the shots were fired. They said they were the only two involved in the incident.

