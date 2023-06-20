HOBBS, N.M.– Asia Rose Simpson, 15, of Hobbs was crowned Miss New Mexico Teen USA on June 4 and told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday she credits all of her accomplishments to her family and God.

Simpson said when she was announced as the pageant’s winner she looked into the crowd and saw her family overcome with emotion. All she could think was, “this is because of [my family] and because of God.”

According to Simpson, the best part of doing pageants is using a platform for ministry.

“I got to pray for the top five… right before we went on for question [and] answer, just, you know [to] calm everybody’s nerves to get everything ready. And I got to pray for the first runner up as well,” Simpson said.

Photo Courtesy: Joseph Simpson

Photo Courtesy: Joseph Simpson

Photo Courtesy: Joseph Simpson

Simpson, who is of Filipina heritage, told EverythingLubbock.com it’s an honor she was chosen as the winner and can’t wait to be a role model for other young woman as well as inspire them “to make a change.” She also said, “she has to have the limit to what you can do to make a difference.”

Simpson also took the time to gush over her younger siblings who she called her “gifts. Simpson credited her younger sister Genesis for inspiring her to starting doing pageants.

“They used to do like pageants when they were little. So like, they did it first.” Simpson said.

Simpson also wanted to set the record straight about misconceptions people might have about pageants. She explained there was more to pageants than people realize.

“There’s so much more that goes into pageantry than what meets the eye. And like behind the scenes, you’re training, you’re getting ready, you’re interviewing you’re, you’re thinking about others what their point of views are, you have to take in everything … be cool under pressure.”