HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Wednesday said in a press release that a Hobbs 19-year-old died following a shooting Monday evening.

Just before 7:00 p.m., HPD officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of Copper Avenue, according to the press release.

Witnesses said a car crashed into a wall and then a gunshot was heard. Officers were told that the driver Brennon Smith was suffering from a gunshot wound, HPD said.

The press release said that Hobbs Fire Department EMS transported Smith to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing and more details would be released later, according to HPD.