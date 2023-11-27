HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 20-year-old Alexis Saenz, who is a suspect in a vehicular homicide.

According to HPD, Saenz is accused of hitting 19-year-old Adeja Baca with a car in a domestic dispute earlier this month. Baca was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, where she later died.

Hobbs Police encouraged anyone with Saenz’s whereabouts are encouraged to call Hobbs Police at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.