HOBBS, New Mexico – The city of Hobbs welcomed their first baby box at Hobbs Fire Station 1. The box being the 145th in the nation. Since 2017, 28 infants have been surrendered to baby boxes around the country.

Families are able to walk up to the boxes and anonymously surrender their infants by placing them in a bassinet and closing the door. Once the infant is placed, it instantly triggers an alarm inside the station alerting dispatchers and first responders. Within minutes, the baby is retrieved and taken to receive medical care.

Earlier in May, Alexis Avila was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a New Mexico jury found the Hobbs mother guilty of throwing her newborn son in a dumpster. The tragic incident, sparking what officials say is a big need in the community.

“In a woman in panic, they’re never gonna look through a computer to find a solution, what we failed to do was to educate in public schools, so Miss Avila would have known that there are options. That’s my fault, as a legislator that’s my fault,” said David Gallegos, Senator for New Mexico and an avid advocator of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

Anyone who surrenders their newborn into the climate controlled boxes can remain anonymous and won’t face any criminal charges. Hobbs Fire Station 1, was chosen specifically to create a safe space for anonymity.

“This is the most secluded, residential station,” said Barry Young, Fire Chief for the City of Hobbs, “If we save one baby this way with this box, it was a success.”

Founder of the Safe Haven Baby Box, Monica Kelsey says she has her eyes set on Texas for several of the boxes, “You’re having babies left at the door of safe haven locations. So having a box at that fire station accomplishes two things, it saves a child’s life and it saves a mother from prosecution.”

The State of New Mexico has funded $10,000 dollars so that each county can have a baby box, the first box was placed in the city of Espanola.

For more information on the Safe Haven Baby Box and available resources, you can visit their website here.