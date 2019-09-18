Hobbs woman arrested following child’s death in hot car Tuesday

HOBBS, N.M. (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Hobbs Police Department:



On September 17, 2019, at approximately 1:27 PM, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to the 1800 block of N. Turner in reference to an unresponsive child. The child, a two-year-old, was pronounced deceased.

Investigators learned that the child was left in the care of 41-year-old, Tammy Brooks, of Hobbs, at approximately 6:30 AM on the morning of September 17. Brooks was supposed to drop the child off at daycare; however, drove to her place of employment instead. The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, NM.

Brooks was charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a first degree felony, and is currently incarcerated in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment on September 18, 2019.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.

(News release from the Hobbs Police Department)