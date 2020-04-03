Hobby Lobby ordered to close after defying coronavirus-prompted orders

DALLAS, Texas – At least three states have ordered arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby to close its stores in the face of the coronavirus.

Many of its stores reopened — claiming they are an essential business amid state-wide shutdowns.

On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced he will soon issue a Cease & Desist order to the Hobby Lobby Corporation, according to NBCDFW.

“Someone who is not a hero and who I want to call out specifically, and I’ll be calling out others like this… is the corporation Hobby Lobby,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins told reporters he was recently informed that many of the Hobby Lobby stores in Dallas County remain open, despite not being an essential business, NBCDFW reported.

Colorado’s Attorney General’s Office sent the company a cease and desist letter ordering the stores to shut by Thursday evening.

The order notes Hobby Lobby reopened its Colorado stores this week.

Meanwhile, Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted that Hobby Lobby’s general counsel says they are closing their Ohio stores Thursday night– in compliance with the state’s cease and desist order.

Hobby lobby did not respond to a request for comments on the order.