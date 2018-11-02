Honor Flight from Austin dedicated to African-American veterans Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Veterans with Honor Flight Austin preparing to board their plane to Washington D.C. (Steffi Lee/Nexstar Broadcasting) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN -- An Honor Flight that left Austin Friday morning was dedicated to remembering African-American veterans who’ve served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.



City of Austin Veterans Programs Administrator Allen Bergeron said it was inspired by 112-year-old Richard Overton. Overton is the oldest surviving U.S. war veteran in the country and served in World War II.



“He was 37 years old when he joined the Army,” Bergeron said.



Honor Flight Austin organizes the trips for veterans often, but knowing Overton’s story, it was a no-brainer for the organization to coordinate this specific trip.



“Now is a time to really take a look of what they went through, especially the World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans, as our country continues to evolve towards equality,” Bergeron said.



Albert Campbell was with the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



“When I entered the service, it was right at the time when President Truman signed the proclamation breaking up discrimination in the military,” Campbell said. “That brought us all together.”



He said while he served in the military, he was constantly traveling. Coming back to an airport and preparing for this trip brought back recollections from being on active duty.



“I wanted to see if I was going to run into some of the people I knew while I was in service,” he said.



Campbell’s guardian is Adrian Smith, who is with the Austin Fire Department.



“I looked at him and the first thing I said to him was that he’s a firefighter,” Campbell said. “At the time I enlisted in the Army, I couldn’t be a firefighter being an African American.”



Smith has served 21 years with the U.S. Air Force. He said he’s heard similar things to what Campbell said from his grandfather and father, both veterans.



“He said firefighting was a big deal and he wasn’t able to get that job, so he said ‘you’re a hero to me because you’re doing something I wasn’t able to do,’” Smith said. “He’s the biggest hero to me and for him to say that I’m a hero to him, I mean that is the ultimate high right there."



Fifty-one veterans were on this Honor Flight. They’ll visit memorials built in their honor, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. They’ll return early Saturday evening.