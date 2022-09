LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, the family of Dalhart JV football player, Yahir Cancino announced that they will host an honor walk at 8:00 p.m. at the University Medical Center in Lubbock on Monday.

The family also stated that Yahir was scheduled to undergo surgery Monday night to donate his organs. Anyone is welcome to join to support him and his family at the time of the walk.