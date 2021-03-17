Hospitalizations in Texas from COVID-19 continue to drop

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state count of new COVID-19 daily cases is back above 4,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports more than 4,800 new confirmed and probable cases Tuesday.

Even so, Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average of new cases reported over the past two weeks has fallen by 3,078 per day, a 39.7% decrease.

Texas has recorded more than 2.7 million COVID-19 cases during the year-old pandemic.

The Johns Hopkins researchers report the 130 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by Texas officials push the state’s pandemic death toll for Texas closer to 47,000, the third-largest in the nation.

