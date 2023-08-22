ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A south Abilene church sign is paying tribute to the Texas heat.

The Church of Christ on Willis Street and South 11th Street currently has messages inspired by the sweltering summer on both sides of their sign.

One side reads “it is hot but not as hot as hell”, and the other side says, “whatever you are baking lord, I think it’s done.”

Triple digit temperatures are expected to stick around through at least the end of this week with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and other weather information on the weather section of BigCountryHomepage.com.