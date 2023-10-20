AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas House on Thursday filed its plan for increasing public school funding and establishing a program for subsidizing private education expenses, proposing a modest boost to baseline public school funding and money to help 25,000 students move out of the public school system.

House Bill 1 by Killeen Republican Brad Buckley, the House Public Education Committee chair, would give teachers a one-time stipend of $4,000 and increase the base per-student funding by $30 — from $6,160 to $6,190.

The bill also establishes an “education savings account” program to subsidize private education expenses for families looking to move their children out of public school.

The House version dedicates significantly less money to education savings accounts than the Senate’s plan, offering families 75 percent of the average per-student funding for public schools — about $4,600. The Senate’s voucher plan would offer families $8,000 per eligible child.

By combining school funding with education savings accounts, House Bill 1 sets up the lower chamber for an intense political fight fueled by Democrats and some rural Republicans who have said they will not support a compromise package.

In the regular legislative session, teacher pay raises and increased school funding fell victim to disagreements over education savings accounts when the Senate combined them into one bill. It is unclear whether enough Republicans will support the latest proposal in the House.

This coverage is ongoing. Check back here for updates throughout the day.