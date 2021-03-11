Houston 911 caller FINED & ARRESTED for using “profane, abusive and harassing” language to operator

HOUSTON– What happens when you call and cuss out a 911 operator? Houston resident Marlin Hamilton found out the hard way.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies arrested Hamilton after calling 911 multiple times using “profane, abusive and harassing” comments to 911 operators.

On March 9, deputies were called out to the 6700 block of Richardson Road in reference to an assault. When deputies arrived, they investigated the assault. But charges were declined by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office due to mutual combat, according to investigators.

Hamilton was angry after not getting the conclusion he wanted, so he called 911 operators multiple times harassing them and cussing them out. Hamilton was charged with Abuse of 911.

“Marlin Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Harassing Communication… “Constable Mark Herman.

By Thursday, Hamilton bonded out of jail, according to officials.

