HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a child who was fatally shot in the parking lot of his Houston-area apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child had walked from his apartment to his family’s car to get something when several shots were fired around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The boy’s family found him on the ground when he didn’t return to their northeast Harris County apartment.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His age was not confirmed, but Gonzales said he could be 11-years-old.

Gonzalez said that gun violence was a big problem his agency dealt with last year but “we’ve actually started the year doing pretty well.”

Gonzalez said authorities hoped Thursday’s shooting was not the start of another trend.