Houston company issues nationwide hummus recall

HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston-based hummus company has issued a voluntary recall of products due to the potential for listeria contamination.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Pita Pal Foods, LP have voluntarily recalled certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019 after listeria was found at the manufacturing facility during an FDA inspection.

No illnesses have been reported to date, but the company is still issuing a recall out of an abundance of caution, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to return them for a full refund at the store they purchased them at.