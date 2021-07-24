Houston man charged with pepper-spraying US Capitol police

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to then-President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Key figures in the Jan. 6 riot on U.S. Capitol spoke about their desire to overthrow the government, but to date, U.S prosecutors have charged no one with sedition. They could still add them. But prosecutors may be reluctant to bring them because of their legal complexity and the difficulty in securing convictions. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including pepper-spraying police.



Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., say 32-year-old Andrew Quentin Taake was arrested Friday after police body-camera video showed him pepper-spraying a line of officers who were trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol.



A criminal complaint says video also showed Taake making a second assault on officers later and striking officers with a whip-like weapon.



The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office says more than 535 arrests have been made of suspects from the assault.