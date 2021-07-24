Houston man charged with pepper-spraying US Capitol police

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts from the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, including pepper-spraying police.
Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., say 32-year-old Andrew Quentin Taake was arrested Friday after police body-camera video showed him pepper-spraying a line of officers who were trying to keep a mob from entering the Capitol.
A criminal complaint says video also showed Taake making a second assault on officers later and striking officers with a whip-like weapon.
The D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office says more than 535 arrests have been made of suspects from the assault.
