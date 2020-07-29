Houston man jailed after getting a jump on mini-lobster season

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a Texas man landed in jail when police in the Florida Keys caught him poaching lobsters on the day before the start of spiny lobster miniseason.
The annual two-day event began Wednesday and runs through Thursday night. Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Yuliver Rodriguez-Tejeda of Houston got a head start Tuesday.
He was arrested on multiple counts of possession of out-of-season lobsters, undersized lobsters and possessing over-the-bag limit lobsters The mini-season typically draws thousands of people to hunt for their bag limit of spiny lobsters.
The regular commercial lobster season begins Aug. 6.
