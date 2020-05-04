Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now in serious condition

CORRECTS YEAR OF PHOTO TO 2018 INSTEAD OF 2020 – This Nov. 21, 2018, photo shows Houston police officer Jason Knox in a restored HPD cruiser in Houston. The Houston police department tweeted that Knox, a Tactical Flight Officer, was killed when a police helicopter crashed early Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Houston. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash.

Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)