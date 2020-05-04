Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now in serious condition

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.
Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash.
Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.
The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”
