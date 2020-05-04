Houston officer injured in helicopter crash now in serious condition

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS YEAR OF PHOTO TO 2018 INSTEAD OF 2020 – This Nov. 21, 2018, photo shows Houston police officer Jason Knox in a restored HPD cruiser in Houston. The Houston police department tweeted that Knox, a Tactical Flight Officer, was killed when a police helicopter crashed early Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Houston. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police officer injured in a police helicopter crash that killed another officer is now in serious condition.

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center spokesperson Natasha Barrett said 35-year-old Chase Cormier was upgraded from critical condition Sunday following surgery after the early Saturday morning crash.

Police say 35-year-old Officer Jason Knox, the son of Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The helicopter was part of a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, which was prompted by a tip that Police Chief Art Acevedo has said was “probably a bogus call — we don’t know.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar