HOUSTON, Texas — A Missouri City officer, Crystal Sepulveda, 28, was shot in the face by an aggravated robbery suspect Saturday and remained in the hospital Monday in “stable condition,” according to reports from ABC News.

According to the Missouri City Assistant Police Chief, Lance Bothell, officers had spotted and pursued a car linked to a robbery that occurred Friday.

The suspect then stopped in front of a house and headed to the “side or back of the house,” where he shot Sepulveda and fled on foot, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters.

According to Missouri City PD, Sepulveda suffered a “gunshot to the cheek and jaw, a second to her foot and a third shot to the calf.”

Bothell said that Sepulveda had been with the Missouri City Police Department for three years.

“She’s a strong officer,” Bothell said at a news conference. “She will make it through this.”

Finner told reporters that once found, the suspect had opened fire on officers.

The suspect was then shot and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Finner.

“We never celebrate the loss of life, but what could you do when a suspect is so violent?” Finner told reporters. “I ask for prayers for everybody involved, but certainly our men and women on the front line.”