HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pimp who forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with strangers for money and also victimized a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

Clifford Milton, 27, was convicted by a jury of trafficking a child after a week of trial. He opted to have a judge determine his punishment and was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years in prison.

“This is a pimp who profited from selling a child to strangers for sex, and we hope he serves every day of his sentence,” Ogg said. “A person who can do something like that needs to be kept off our streets and away from our children.”

The prosecution was made possible through the District Attorney’s Office’s Project 180, which uses a multidisciplinary team to identify victims of human trafficking while aggressively prosecuting their exploiters.

“This defendant, even after being convicted by a jury, refused to take responsibility for trafficking a juvenile,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Siegel, who prosecuted the case. “He’ll have plenty of time in prison to think about what he did and hopefully take responsibility.”