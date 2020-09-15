Houston police chase of stolen vehicle ends in deadly crash

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a chase by officers of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash that killed the driver.



Houston Assistant Police Chief James Jones says the chase began just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday after officers discovered that a vehicle in front of them was stolen and tried to pull it over.



Jones says as the vehicle tried to speed away from police, the driver hit a curb and lost control, ending up in a ditch.



The driver was killed and two passengers were injured.

