Houston police chase of stolen vehicle ends in deadly crash

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say a chase by officers of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash that killed the driver.  

Houston Assistant Police Chief James Jones says the chase began just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday after officers discovered that a vehicle in front of them was stolen and tried to pull it over.

Jones says as the vehicle tried to speed away from police, the driver hit a curb and lost control, ending up in a ditch.

The driver was killed and two passengers were injured. 

