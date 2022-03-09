HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are on the lookout for a man wanted with Sunday’s fatal stabbing of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities are looking for Edwin Henriquez-Cuellar, who is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is wanted in connection to a stabbing incident at the 3000 block of Durwood Street, where Alejandro Mejia, 36, was killed and a 20-year-old man was injured.

When officers arrived that the scene at 10 p.m. Sunday, they found Mejia lying in the roadway with a stab wound to the chest. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Red Dodge Ram Pickup Truck that allegedly belongs to Edwin Henriquez-Cuellar (Houston Police Department)

Authorities said through witness statements that Mejia was dating Henriquez-Cuellar’s ex-girlfriend, who had a daughter with the suspect. The two men were arguing through phone calls and text messages after Mejia accused Henriquez-Cuellar of not caring for his daughter.

The suspect then drove to his ex’s residence and drove off with his juvenile daughter when she got into his pickup truck. The girl then called her mother saying she was being taken from her place.

Mejia and the girl’s oldest brother were part of a search party made up of the girl’s family to look for Henriquez-Cuellar and the girl.

Investigators said as Henriquez-Cuellar drove through the neighborhood questioning his daughter, she opened the door and asked to be let go. Henriquez-Cuellar stopped the truck and allowed her to get out.

The suspect then drove away and several blocks away was confronted by Mejia and the girl’s family at the scene. Witnesses stated Henriquez-Cuellar exited his truck holding a large knife and swung it at the second male and then stabbed Mejia, who collapsed in the roadway.

Henriquez-Cuellar fled in his vehicle, described as a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, on Durwood Street and then turned northbound on Bentley Street, authorities said.

The suspect is also known to drive a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas license plates #FPR-3717.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henriquez-Cuellar or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.