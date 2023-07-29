CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — A phenomena washes up on Texas’ beaches: sticky, black balls of tar.

According to the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the tar balls come ashore in the summer due to changes in ocean currents. The balls occur when petroleum, whether arising from naturally occurring oil seeps or from off-shore oil spills, combines with sea water and solids.

Tar balls also occur near California, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Response and Restoration.

The first record of the tar balls in Texas comes from Luis de Moscoso in 1543. Moscoso’s expedition came ashore between Sabine Pass and High Island, according to the GLO. The expedition collected the tar balls to use as hull caulk.

In terms of health risk, the GLO claims that brief contact is harmless, but should be cleaned off the body with soap and water, baby oil or other skin-safe cleaning compounds.

Despite the low risks, the balls are unsightly and undesirable during a day at the beach. Any sighting should be reported to the GLO’s Oil Spill Division hotline at 800-832-8224. The division also patrols Texas beaches.

From there, that division collects and analyzes samples to determine the oil’s origin, then determines the extent of oil in the water and on beaches. If a clean up is necessary, the GLO works with other agencies to clean up the tar balls. Local governments, other state agencies and the U.S. Coast Guard have been involved in previous clean ups.

“We work together to reduce impacts to wildlife, vegetation, beach sand and beach visitors,” said Kimberly Hubbard, GLO’s senior director of communications, in an email. “Our goal is to always minimize disturbance and keep Texas beaches safe.”