UVALDE, Texas (Nexstar) — Uvalde families who are enduring the trauma of surviving the Robb Elementary School shooting filed a $27 billion class action lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to Charles Bonner, who is representing the families, they’re seeking damages for the psychological trauma the shooting has caused.

“Surviving children report nightmares of the shooting, seeing bodies, threatening suicide, feeling like they are having heart attacks, severe anxiety to leave the house or be out of their house too long, scared to be left alone, afraid to shower with the door closed, anger, severe emotional changes in their lives,” Bonner & Bonner Law Firm said in a written statement. “Parents are fearful for their children’s health and safety and are traumatized from dealing with the daily changes in their children.”

How likely is it for families to win this case?

Families filed a similar lawsuit after the Sandy Hook shooting and did win their case. In February, they settled a $73 million lawsuit against Remington — the maker of the AR-style rifle used in the shooting that killed dozens, mainly children.

Families of the Sutherland Springs shooting tried suing the gun seller tied to their mass shooting but weren’t successful.

“The key in the Sandy Hook case against the gun manufacturer, for example, was that Connecticut had a state law relating to consumer protection about advertising and marketing these dangerous weapons that was a law that they could pursue.” Sutherland Springs lead attorney Jamal Alsaffar said. “That [Sutherland Springs] suit was not successful, because the Texas Supreme Court ultimately ruled that the federal law called PLCCA, that is the gun industry immunity law, that statute under Texas law did not allow that gun seller to be sued.”

Reporter Jala Washington will be updating this story.