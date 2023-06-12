AUSTIN (KXAN) — The total solar eclipse will be visible for millions of Texas in April, but which areas will be in the dark for the longest?

KXAN has created a map, using data from Eclipse2024.org to show where ‘totality’ will be the longest in various Texas cities.

If you’re planning on heading to one of the cities, it’s a good idea to book soon. Hotels in some cities are already fully booked.

Here’s a look at where totality will last the longest. The darker the color on the map, the longer totality will last in that city. If a city does not appear on the map, it will not see a total solar eclipse. Many more areas will see a partial eclipse, though.

The small community of Radar Base, just north of Eagle Pass in Maverick County, will experience the longest totality in Texas: 4 minutes and 26.8 seconds of darkness.

If that’s too far to travel, a total of 176 cities will have totality lasting at least 4 minutes and 20 seconds, including more populated cities such as Fredericksburg, Burnet, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Hillsboro, Ennis, Kaufman and Sulphur Springs.

Here’s a look at how long totality will last in some of Texas’ larger cities:

Killeen: 4 minutes, 16.2 seconds

4 minutes, 16.2 seconds Waco: 4 minutes, 11.4 seconds

4 minutes, 11.4 seconds Dallas: 3 minutes, 49.7 seconds

3 minutes, 49.7 seconds Temple: 3 minutes, 43.6 seconds

3 minutes, 43.6 seconds Del Rio: 3 minutes, 25 seconds

3 minutes, 25 seconds Fort Worth: 2 minutes, 42.8 seconds

2 minutes, 42.8 seconds Tyler: 1 minute, 49.4 seconds

1 minute, 49.4 seconds Austin: 1 minute, 40.7 seconds

1 minute, 40.7 seconds San Antonio is just outside of the area of totality

The next total eclipse visible in the U.S. won’t be for another 20 years. The eclipse on August 23, 2044 will only be visible in Montana and the Dakotas.