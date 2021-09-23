How Waco city leaders plan to fill District II vacancy

WACO, Texas – A sudden resignation from Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido has city leaders looking to fill the City Council District II position.

Mayor Pro Tem Hector Sabido has represented the district for the past two years, but recently stepped down with a sudden resignation.

The City announced in a press release Wednesday that Sabido’s resignation was effective Tuesday, September 21.

Sabido was elected in May 2019, and then again in May of this year – now the city is looking to fill this new vacancy.

City of Waco Chief of Staff Ashley Nystrom says the person selected for this position will be a voice for the district, and look at city-wide issues.

“Somebody who is interested in serving particularly for District II, but for the benefit of Waco and getting to be a part of moving our city forward,” Nystrom said.

She says the City is moving into the upcoming budget year so the person would be involved in policies, projects and funding.

“The person who wants to be a candidate would need to be a United States citizen,” Nystrom said. “Be 18 years of age or older when they were appointed to the office, be a qualified voter of the state and of the city for the last twelve months, and have been a resident of that district for the last six months.”

At the October 5th Council Meeting City Secretary Esmerelda Hudson will present an overview to the Council on what the application process will be, and a timeline to interview and select a candidate.

“We’ve been through this before,” Nystrom said. “So well, see you once we open up the application process how many qualified applicants we get.”

If you are interested in representing the City of Waco, you can click here for the website.