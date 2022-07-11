HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning, but this one involved both a gun and a machete.

It happened at an apartment complex on the 7300 block of Mullins near Bissonnet around 12:30 a.m.

Police say they received a call from man saying he shot another man who was attacking him.

The caller says the man he shot was trying to attack him with a machete.

The man with the gunshot wound was treated and is expected to be okay. So far, no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.