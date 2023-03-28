HOBBS, N.M.– A Hobbs man was arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries on Sunday, according to a press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

Aaron Castillo, 29, was identified as the suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries in the eastern and southern parts of Hobbs, according to HPD.

HPD said Castillo was located just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Dunnam Street and Eastern Street. Castillo attempted to run away from officers despite being told multiple times to stop, the release said.

Castillo was eventually caught in the backyard of a home and told officers he ran away because “he knew he had warrants,” according to HPD.

Castillo was charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and one count of failure to appear, according to the Lea County Detention Center.

According to HPD, Castillo has been arrested more than 100 times for a variety of charges such as littering, failure to appear and aggravated assault.

Read the press release from the Hobbs Police Department below:

Over the past few months, the Hobbs Police Department has been investigating several auto burglaries – mostly in the south and east areas of the city. Most of these auto burglaries have involved broken windows on the vehicles as the point of entry into the locked vehicles.

Through these investigations, it was determined that 29-year-old Aaron Castillo of Hobbs was a suspect in these burglaries. A warrant was issued for Mr. Castillo for two counts of Auto Burglary (4th Degree Felony) and had a previous warrant for Failure to Appear.

On March 26th, 2023, around 3:37 pm, officers located Mr. Castillo in the area of Dunnam and Eastern streets in Hobbs. Mr. Castillo saw the officers and immediately started running away on foot. He was given several commands from officers to stop running, to which he ignored. Officers were able to catch up to and detain Mr. Castillo in the backyard of a residence nearby. While he was being detained, Mr. Castillo excitedly told officers he ran away because he knew he had warrants.

Because of Mr. Castillo’s failure to comply with law enforcement orders, he was also charged with Resisting, Evading, Obstructing an Officer.

Detectives are continuing to work new and additional leads in reference to other auto burglaries that have been reported.

The Hobbs Police Department would like to remind our citizens to LOCK YOUR VEHICLES, TAKE YOUR KEYS, and TAKE YOUR BELONGINGS WITH YOU.

And, of course, REPORT any suspicious activity, persons, or vehicles to the Hobbs Police Department by calling (575) 397-9265.

Mr. Castillo’s criminal history includes, but is not limited to, the following: