HSU student who posted controversial video no longer enrolled at university

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student who posted a controversial video on social media earlier this week is no longer enrolled at the school.

HSU President Eric Bruntmyer said in a video Friday that while they have disciplined the student, they cannot disclose the details of that punishment, but that she is no longer enrolled at the university.

“What the student did was wrong,” said Bruntmyer. “Upon learning about this post, we immediately took action to address the situation and began a required disciplinary process.”

“We are not able to share certain details, however, we can confirm the student associated with this incident is no longer enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University,” he said.

The student came under fire after posting a video to TikTok, which was viewed more than one million times, in which she describes how she perceives the different ways people respond when Black people kill Black people, when Black people kill white people, and when white people kill Black people.

The university deemed the post “deeply disappointing and unacceptable” on Tuesday, and on Thursday, HSU faculty members released a signed statement denouncing racism (seen below).

Bruntmyer also affirmed in Friday’s video that at HSU, Black lives matter.

“At Hardin-Simmons University, first and foremost, we affirm the God-ordained truth that Black lives matter,” said Bruntmyer. “This truth is actually foundational to our Hardin-Simmons University.”



Bruntmyer was referring to the University’s namesake founder, James B. Simmons who was a vocal abolitionist.

“This is our time to come together and show the world that we truly are a university family that not only talks about, but also lives out an education enlightened by Christian faith and values,” Bruntmyer said.