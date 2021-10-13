Human remains found in 2019 identified

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators have identified human remains that were found in a Gardendale pasture more than two years ago.

Around 11:43 a.m. on September 10, 2019, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Gardendale after possible human remains were found in a field. Later, those remains were confirmed to be human and ECSO, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program, began the process of identifying the remains.

Utilizing the service of Orthram Inc. to analyze DNA found at the scene, the man found in the pasture has been identified as Timothy Daniel Gomez.

Now, investigators are asking for help from the community to find out exactly how Gomez ended up in that field. Anyone with information is asked to call ECSO Investigator C. McMeans at 432-335-3050, or Texas Ranger J. Strain at 432-498-2120.