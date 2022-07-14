EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Human skeletal remains have been found on a property in Eastland County.

Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger confirms the remains were found on a property west of Ranger off Loop 254 early Thursday morning.

An initial investigation revealed the remains were human, and the Texas Rangers have been called in for assistance.

A more in-depth investigation is now underway, and the remains will be sent to the forensics department at the University of North Texas for additional analysis.

No further information, including how old the remains are or the suspected cause of death, has been released.