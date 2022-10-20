AUSTIN (KXAN) — At a pretrial hearing on Wednesday for Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, phone call recordings from the investigation of Moriah Wilson’s murder were played, revealing new information about the case.

The hearing Wednesday was procedural and focused on the arrest warrant filed by Richard Spitler, the lead homicide detective on Wilson’s murder case. But to examine whether any foul play occurred while writing the document, conversations between detectives investigating Wilson’s death and anonymous tipsters were played and cross-examined for the court’s record.

Two people claiming to know Armstrong and her live-in-boyfriend at the time, Colin Strickland – a professional cyclist who had an “on again, off again relationship” with Wilson, according to detectives – called the Austin Police Department after Wilson’s death to help with the investigation.

“I am connected in the (professional biking community), and I know Collin Strickland and Kaitlin Armstrong very well,” one of the anonymous callers told a detective.

The caller described a social gathering in early 2022 when she spoke to Armstrong about Strickland’s relationship with Wilson.

“(Armstrong) was shaking and telling me how upset she was… She was very very upset,” the caller said.

“She used the word – she said, ‘I wanted to kill her,’” the caller continued. “(Armstrong) might be someone to look into.”

“‘No, no, no. I really wanted to kill her,’” the anonymous caller said Armstrong told her that night.

The caller said she was shaken by her conversation with Armstrong but, at the time, perceived what Armstrong was saying as not literal.

This caller and a different caller – this conversation between another anonymous caller and Spitler – mentioned they were aware of a love triangle between Wilson, Strickland and Armstrong. The second caller also said he overheard Armstrong saying she wanted to kill Wilson at the same party.

“My point is a love triangle here,” one of the anonymous callers said.

The defense team representing Armstrong said Detective Spitler said there was no “love triangle” and that they relied too heavily on these anonymous caller’s statements.

They said some of the information they provided was fallible. For example, the male anonymous caller said Armstrong was against vaccinations, but the defense team said this was not true and had Armstrong’s vaccination record.

Also, Cofer asked Spitler why rely on these anonymous caller’s statements as evidence that Armstrong killed Wilson when there is Strickland, who lived with Armstrong for two years and who said she was not capable of such a crime.

Spitler’s reply was that he did not believe Strickland.

