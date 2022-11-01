WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls married couple was arrested over the weekend after police said the wife assaulted her husband, who then pulled a knife on his wife.

Gregory Gene Akin, 42, of Wichita Falls, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Saturday, October 29, 2022, and released the following day after posting his $25,000 bond.

Erin Dawn Akin, 36, of Wichita Falls, was charged with assault family violence. She was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, October 28, 2022, and remained held there on a $5,000 bond.

According to their arrest affidavits, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 3500 block of Marigold Lane in reference to a disturbance.

Prior to arriving, officers said they were advised by dispatch of an active disturbance on the line, with the reporting party stating that her mother had been cut by her mother’s husband. Later, another responding officer was advised that the reporting party and her mother had left the scene.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and made contact with Gregory Akin, the subject, who agreed to speak with him. Gregory told officers he and his wife, Erin Akin, got into an argument about him cleaning his vehicle.

Gregory told police during the argument, Erin began striking him in the face and head with a closed fist. He said his son then called him on his phone when Erin stopped hitting him but continued screaming at him.

Later at the scene, Gregory Akin told another officer the argument originated after Gregory had accused Erin Akin of drug use, and she began slapping and hitting Gregory in the face. He said he left the residence for about 45 minutes, then returned.

Gregory told police he then began cleaning out his truck and took an armful of things into the house, and the argument about drug use started again.

According to authorities, Gregory told them that after some time, Erin began striking him again. Gregory told police he then pulled out his knife and told Erin something like, “I would love to stab you right now.”

Gregory told police Erin backed off at that point and that he could still see her in her peripherals. He said he felt her lunge at her again, and he said he turned in a quick manner, causing the blade to strike the victim and causing a serious bodily injury.

A responding officer noted in the affidavit the left side of Gregory’s face was red and he had a knot on the right side of his forehead where he told police Erin had been hitting him.

Other responding officers eventually found Erin and the reporting party at an auto shop in the 4500 block of Call Field Road. Erin told police she and her husband, Gregory, had gotten into an argument that was just verbal at first but became physical.

Erin told officers she pushed her husband, and he pushed and assaulted her back. She said while they were arguing, Gregory had a knife in his hand, and they lunged at each other, causing the blade to strike Erin on the left side of her face, which caused a severe laceration.

Ultimately, Erin was transported to United Regional for medical treatment of the laceration.

Gregory Akin had only one other arrest on file, an assault family violence charge from 2002.

Erin Akin has had multiple arrests in Wichita County dating back to 2017, many of which are theft or drug charges.

In 2019, Erin Akin, then Erin Miller, was charged with prostitution after allegedly offering to perform a sex act on an undercover police officer for $200.

Also in 2019, Erin Akin was charged with tampering with a government document after she presented her identification to police, who discovered the driver’s license number on the identification card was for another person. She was also charged with failure to identify, credit card abuse, and four drug charges in that arrest.